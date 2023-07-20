Russian medical laboratory Helix had its systems compromised by a ransomware attack over the weekend, resulting in the prolonged disruption of some services that delayed medical result delivery to many of its customers, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Despite the deferred deliveries of medical results, Helix said that no personal data belonging to its customers has been exposed in the attack.
Partial mobile app, website, and e-health services restoration has also been achieved by the medical lab's security team, with Helix Information Security Head Aleksandr Luganskiy noting the implementation of universal password resets and more robust security protocols after the attack.
No details regarding threat actors behind the Helix attack have emerged but Russian medical lab chain Citilab had been targeted by a pro-Ukrainian hacking operation in May, resulting in the theft of 14TB of data, with information from nearly 500,000 individuals already leaked.
Increasing cybersecurity threats against the U.S. agriculture industry as indicated by the ransomware attack against JBS Foods two years ago have prompted Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., to introduce a pair of new bills aimed at bolstering the sector's cybersecurity posture, which have already been unveiled in the House, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Officials at George County, Mississippi, have noted ongoing recovery efforts from a ransomware attack over the weekend that disrupted almost all of its government in-office computers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.