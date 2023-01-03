Organizations should have a shared responsibility in ensuring ransomware protection with their software providers, according to SiliconAngle. "It is a shared responsibility between the cloud provider, in this case AWS and the user. So as we transition these workloads across varying services infrastructure, platform, software as a service were always transitioning varying degrees of responsibility. But we always own our data, and it is our responsibility to protect and secure that data for the actual infrastructure components," said Veeam Software Director of Product Marketing for Global Product Marketing Sam Nicholls. Nicholls also noted that Veeam, which leverages snapshots for data backup and recovery efforts, could further enterprises' transition to cloud systems. "Obviously Veeam was pioneered in terms of being the purpose-built backup and recovery company for VMware. So its incredibly important that we were able to provide a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for workloads that live in AWS as well," he added.