Increasing cybersecurity threats against the U.S. agriculture industry as indicated by the ransomware attack against JBS Foods two years ago have prompted Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., to introduce a pair of new bills aimed at bolstering the sector's cybersecurity posture, which have already been unveiled in the House, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.