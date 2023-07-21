Florida-based Tampa General Hospital has confirmed that more than 1.2 million patients had their sensitive information exfiltrated in a thwarted ransomware attack in May, reports The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Attackers were able to infiltrate Tampa General's network from May 12 to 30, enabling access to patients' names, birthdates, addresses, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers, as well as their health insurance details, patient account numbers, medical record numbers, and other treatment information. However, Tampa General was able to prevent data encryption after immediately containing atypical network activity detected on May 31. Individuals whose SSNs were impacted by the incident will be given free credit monitoring services.
While Tampa General did not name threat actors behind the intrusion, the attack has been claimed by the Snatch ransomware gang
, which has previously compromised the City of Modesto, California, and a Wisconsin school district, as well as the Metropolitan Opera and Volvo.