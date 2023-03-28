Major U.S. telecommunications company Lumen Technologies has disclosed having recently been impacted by two cyberattacks, one of which is a ransomware incident, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Some of Lumen's servers for a segmented hosting service were discovered to be compromised by a ransomware attack last week, impacting a small number of its enterprise clients, according to Lumen. Meanwhile, a separate malware attack has affected the telecommunications firm's internal information technology systems, facilitating the theft of "a relatively limited amount of data." However, Lumen has not provided any details regarding both incidents, and while it did not shed light on the extent of the attacks, it noted that no significant impact on the company is expected. Both incidents have already been reported to law enforcement and affected customers, said Lumen, which has already adopted strengthened security measures as it works with third-party forensics in ongoing breach investigations.