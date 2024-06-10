Repeat data extortion attack hits Pandabuy

Security Affairs reports that Chinese shopping platform Pandabuy has been extorted once again by the same threat actor to which it has already paid a ransom in exchange for not exposing stolen data.

Pandabuy had been claimed to be compromised by Sanggiero and IntelBroker in an attack in April, resulting in the exfiltration of more than three million customers' first and last names, usernames, phone numbers, addresses, login IP, and order information.

Data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned has already been updated to include 1.3 million of the unique email addresses, with HIBP founder Troy Hunt noting the rest as duplicates.

Despite the payment provided by Pandabuy, Sanggiero has proceeded to sell the stolen database once again for $40,000, with the hacker touting the inclusion of over 17-fold more lines of content in the new dataset. However, such a database was noted by Pandabuy to be using the same dataset as the previous leak.