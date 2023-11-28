Russian aviation agency claimed to be hacked by Ukraine

Ukraine's defense intelligence service has admitted responsibility for compromising the systems of Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia in a cyberattack, which it claims resulted in the theft of over a year and a half's worth of daily reports and numerous other confidential files from the Russian aviation agency, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Documents exfiltrated from Rosaviatsia revealed the fragility of Russia's civil aviation industry, said the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency, which also linked the increasing prevalence of aircraft accidents and malfunctions in Russia to foreign sanctions barring aircraft and spare part supplies and software updates, as well as restricting Russian aircraft and meteorological data access amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. "Moscow is trying to hide the endless pile of problems with civil aviation, endangering its residents," said the Ukrainian agency. Such a claimed intrusion against Rosaviatsa comes more than a year after the Russian agency had its entire network disrupted by a major cyberattack, which it later noted to be a distributed denial-of-service attack.