SecurityWeek
reports that one or more cyberattacks have been experienced by nearly 78% of healthcare organizations in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific during the past 12 months.
Most healthcare cybersecurity incidents
have impacted IT systems, protected health information, medical devices, and building management systems, according to a Claroty report. Sixty percent of respondents noted that cyberattacks have affected healthcare delivery in their organizations, while 15% associated incidents with severe patient health and/or safety ramifications. Moreover, cyber incident costs ranging from $100,000 to $1 million were reported by 43% of respondents, while 24% noted spending between $1 million and $10 million to address attacks.
Despite transparent medical device security leadership in 78% of organizations and increased security spending in 50% of entities, 38% continue to have low or basic network segmentation.
"Our research shows that healthcare organizations need the full support of the cyber industry and regulatory bodies in order to defend medical devices from mounting threats and protect patient safety," said Claroty CEO Yaniv Vardi.