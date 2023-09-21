Pizza Hut's Australian operations has been subjected to a data breach, which has compromised information from nearly 193,000 customers, reports The Guardian. Information stolen in the incident, which was initially identified earlier this month, included Pizza Hut customers' names, contact numbers, email addresses, and delivery addresses and instructions, with encrypted credit card numbers and passwords also compromised among registered users, said Pizza Hut Australia. Operations were not affected by the incident, according to Pizza Hut Australia CEO Phil Reed. "We secured our systems, engaged forensic and cybersecurity specialists, and initiated an ongoing investigation to help us understand what occurred, and identify the data that was impacted," Reed added. While no information has been given regarding the timespan of the stolen data, Pizza Hut Australia noted that individuals whose data were compromised have already been notified. "We have contacted these customers to advise them of the incident and the steps they can take to protect their information and avoid potential scams," said a spokesperson.