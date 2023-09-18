Virginia Tech had files containing personal data belonging to its current and former students and employees leaked online following a data breach, EdScoop reports. Threat actors were able to infiltrate a workstation in Virginia Tech's student affairs division, enabling access to student and dining service employee demographic data, according to Virginia Tech, which noted that the impact of the attack has been limited to the workstation but investigation is still ongoing. "The university has no reasonable belief that identity theft or fraud will occur. However, for notified individuals impacted, it is recommended as a continued security and precautionary measure that you vigilant monitor your personal information for any anomalous or suspicious activities," said the university, which urged immediate password changes for the impacted individuals. Such an attack comes after the education and research sector was noted by a Check Point Software report to be facing the most number of cyberattacks around the world, with the industry experiencing an over 40% increase in weekly cyberattacks between 2021 and 2022.