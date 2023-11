All data stolen from Boeing amounting to nearly 50GB of files were claimed to have been leaked by the LockBit ransomware gang after the major U.S. multinational aircraft manufacturer purportedly denied to provide the demanded ransom, according to The Register . Numerous Citrix logs were included in screenshots of stolen data shown by LockBit, suggesting that the compromise may have been facilitated through exploitation of the Citrix Bleed vulnerability. Aside from disclosing that its parts and distribution business was impacted by a recent attack, Boeing has not provided any confirmation for LockBit's claims. "We are aware that, in connection with this incident, a criminal ransomware actor has released information it alleges to have taken from our systems. We continue to investigate the incident and will remain in contact with law enforcement, regulatory authorities, and potentially impacted parties, as appropriate," said Boeing, which assured that the breach has no impact on aircraft or flight safety.