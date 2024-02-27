Study: Ransom payment not a shield against future attacks

Cybernews reports that repeat ransomware intrusions were deployed against 78% of organizations that fulfilled ransoms demanded by their attackers, 82% of which were subjected to another attack within a year of victimization, while 63% were sought to pay higher ransoms after the consecutive attack.



Meanwhile, only 47% of those that paid ransoms were able to recover data and services without any issues, according to a report from Cybereason. Fears of sensitive data disclosure and reputational damage were cited as reasons behind ransom payments. However, such findings indicate that paying threat actors' demanded ransoms, said Cybereason Vice President and Global Field Chief Information Security Officer Greg Day. "It's no guarantee that your data and systems will be returned uncorrupted, that attackers won't sell your data on the black market, or that you won't be attacked again. And if there's any evidence that your payment was used to fund terrorism or organized crime, you could find yourself facing criminal charges," Day added.