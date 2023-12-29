Talon acquisition closed by Palo Alto Networks

SecurityWeek reports that Palo Alto Networks has finalized its purchase of Israel-based secure browser developer Talon Cyber Security more than a month after it disclosed a $625 million acquisition deal. Such an acquisition was touted by Palo Alto Networks Vice President Anand Oswal to strengthen its Secure Access Service Edge suite with Talon's enterprise browser technology that would ensure adherence to zero trust security principles in managed and unmanaged devices. Aside from enabling secure enterprise app access across unmanaged devices, Talon's technology would also enable Palo Alto Networks to offer browser-based data security controls that would more effectively avert data exfiltration activities, noted Oswal. Palo Alto Networks will not be charging extra for the tech integration, according to Palo Alto Networks Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora. "We are thrilled to welcome Talon to Palo Alto Networks. Most work today occurs via web browsers, often on unmanaged devices, which poses enormous security risks," said Arora.