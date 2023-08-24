The UK has convicted teen Lapsus$ hackers Arion Kurtaj, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old for their involvement in cyberattacks against Nvidia, Uber, Rockstar Games, and other tech companies, according to the BBC. Major broadband firm BT and mobile operator EE have been compromised by Kurtaj and the 17-year-old with the help of other Lapsus$ group members, who demanded $4 million in ransom on Aug. 1, 2021, or a month after the teens began hacking together. Nearly 100,000 worth of cryptocurrency was also stolen by the teens through the use of stolen SIM data. Despite being later arrested in January 2022, both teens later engaged in the hack of Nvidia the following month, which resulted in the theft of sensitive data. After being re-arrested in March 2022, Kurtaj continued to launch attacks against Uber, Revolut, and Rockstar Games in a hotel room where he stayed while on bail. All data for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 game have been downloaded in the hack.