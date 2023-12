American discount retail company Dollar Tree had information from almost 2 million individuals, including the personal data of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar store employees in the U.S. and Canada, compromised following an August cyberattack against its third-party service provider Zeroed-In Technologies, BleepingComputer reports. Investigation into the incident revealed that threat actors were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers as a result of the breach , said Zeroed-In in a notification sent to the Maine Attorney General's Office. "Zeroed-In is a vendor that we and other companies use. They informed us that they identified a security incident, and they provided notice of the incident to current and former employees," said a Family Dollar spokesperson. While the impact of the Zeroed-In attack on other companies remains uncertain, numerous law firms have already been looking into possible class-action lawsuits against the HR analytics and data management software firm.