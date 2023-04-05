The Clop ransomware group claimed responsibility for majority of cyberattacks against several leading companies, such as Procter & Gamble, Rubrik, and Saks Fifth Avenue, in March, according to TechTarget. The number of attacks rose slightly from February to March, which had a total of 22 confirmed attacks and disclosures, many of which were tied to attacks by the Russian-linked ransomware group. While majority of attacks last month were attributed to the Clop ransomware group, Vice Society was responsible for the attack against Lewis & Clark College in Oregon, and the Savannah Technical College in Georgia. The BianLian ransomware gang claimed that they have stolen employee personal data and criminal investigation files from the city of Waynesboro, Va., which was confirmed by Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp. The LockBit ransomware group also launched an attack against Staples-owned office wholesale distributor Essendant. "An unauthorized actor has publicly claimed responsibility for this incident. We are continuing to investigate the validity of these claims," the company said in a statement.