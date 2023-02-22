CRN reports that new commercially available threat intelligence services have been introduced by ESET in a bid to better provide insights to its customers and managed services providers. Organizations could avail ESET Threat Intelligence Feeds, which offer real-time insights on the global threat landscape, and ESET Advanced Persistent Threat Reports that enable ESET analyst access. Such services could help MSPs and other partners provide more value to their customers, according to ESET North America Vice President of Sales Ryan Grant, who added that MSPs could not only leverage threat intelligence services to become 'thought leaders' but also establish their own service. "You see a lot of MSPs do either monthly or quarterly reviews with their clients. When you start to incorporate intelligence reporting into that, theres a lot they can do from a commercial standpoint. And were here to support that," added Grant. Moreover, organizations using ESET's products could also gravitate to the newly offered threat intelligence services, said Ron Brown, co-founder and chief technology officer at ESET partner White Rock Cybersecurity.