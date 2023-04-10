Iran state-sponsored threat group MuddyWater, also known as Mercury, Cobalt Ulster, TEMP.Zagros, Yellow Nix, Static Kitten, Earth Vetala, Boggy Serpens, and ITG17, has been collaborating with DEV-1084 in launching attacks against on-premises and cloud infrastructures in a fashion similar to a ransomware campaign, although the attacks were intended to be disruptive and destructive, according to The Hacker News.