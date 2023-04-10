Cyberattacks have overtaken climate change, terrorism, nuclear weapons, and immigration as the primary concern of Americans, reports The Hill. Cyberterrorism was cited as a critical threat by 84% of respondents in a Gallup survey last month, which was higher than the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Iran's nuclear program, global warming, and international terrorism, while "cyberattacks from other countries" have been noted in a Pew poll last June as a leading threat over the power and influence of Russia or China, as well as infectious diseases or global warming. "We know all the terrorist groups are recruiting young computer specialists. It's no longer bombs. It's, Can you launch a cyberattack from a safe-haven country against the United States?" said Scott White, associate professor and director of the cybersecurity program at the George Washington University. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech School of Cybersecurity and Privacy Professor Richard DeMillo emphasized the significant investment done by U.S.'s adversaries in cyber operations. "In total, Iran, North Korea, China and Russia are spending a trillion dollars establishing the kind of reconnaissance necessary to mount these attacks. The return on that has to be in the multiple trillions of dollars," said DeMillo.