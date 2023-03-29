Only 57% of healthcare organizations have leveraged dark web intelligence in their security strategies, which is far behind the 85% of financial entities adopting such intelligence to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, according to HealthITSecurity. Aside from exhibiting lower confidence levels in their understanding of potential adversaries' profiles, healthcare chief information security officers were also less likely to believe in the impact of dark web criminal activity on their companies, as well as the importance of threat intelligence in bolstering their cyber defenses, compared with other industries, a Searchlight Cyber Report revealed. "It is likely that health and energy organizations may not have historically considered themselves the primary target for financially motivated cyberattacks emanating from the dark web. However, the cybersecurity landscape has changed dramatically over the past few years, and threat actors are no longer just focusing on asset-rich organizations like banks and insurance companies.As recent incidents have shown us, they are increasingly targeting enterprises in industries such as healthcare, oil and gas, and manufacturing to leverage the critical nature of these companies and extort ransoms," said Searchlight Cyber co-founder and CEO Ben Jones.