DefenseScoop reports that the U.S. Cyber Command has been working on an intelligence center, which would facilitate organic cyber intelligence development. Despite obtaining intelligence from the National Security Agency, the Cyber Command still requires all-source intelligence, according to Cyber Command Joint Intelligence Operations Center Commander Col. Candice Frost. "We have found, unfortunately, that that foundational layer in cybersecurity just wasnt there. We know everything about a T-72 tank all the way to every nut and bolt in there for the Army. Well, we dont have that for networks, with respect to my all-source capability," said Frost during a BillingtonCybersecurity event. Most of the cyber intelligence center's workforce will be sourced from the Defense Intelligence Agency, said Frost, who emphasized that both intelligence know-how and technical expertise will be prioritized for those who will be part of the center's team. "We have a workforce of amazing all-source analysts, but theyre kind of like me, political science majors, and I need some that are really in the nuts and bolts, they can get down to understanding hardware, software," she added.