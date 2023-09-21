BleepingComputer reports that TransUnion has quashed data breach assertions by threat actor USDoD who leaked a database allegedly stolen from the consumer credit reporting company's systems. Nearly 59,000 individuals around the world were claimed by USDoD, who was formerly a part of now-defunct hacking site BreachForums, to have had their sensitive data compromised as a result of the breach but TransUnion noted no indication that any of its systems have been breached, adding that the exposed data was likely exfiltrated from the systems of another entity. "Through our investigation, we have found that multiple aspects of the messages including the data, formatting, and fields do not match the data content or formats at TransUnion, indicating that any such data came from a third party," said TransUnion. USDoD was previously associated with the theft and sale of a user database belonging to InfraGard on BreachForums last December, which Brian Krebs noted was conducted through social engineering.