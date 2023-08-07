BleepingComputer reports that the Colorado Department of Higher Education has been impacted by a significant data breach following a ransomware attack in June.
Attackers infiltrated the department's systems from June 11 to 19, from which they were able to exfiltrate sensitive data from current and past students and teachers spanning from 2004 to 2020, including full names, birthdates, addresses and proof of addresses, Social Security numbers, government ID copies, and certain police reports and identity theft complaints, according to the CDHE.
No further details have been provided regarding the total number of impacted individuals, while the perpetrators of the attack remain unknown.
"CDHE took steps to secure the network and have been working with third-party specialists to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident. CDHE also worked to restore systems and return to normal operations," said the department, which has been giving two years of free identity theft monitoring among those whose data may have been impacted by the attack.
Hawai'i's Gemini North observatory had its operations disrupted following an attempted cyberattack targeted at the systems of the National Science Foundations National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory, or NOIRLab, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Major U.S. multinational mattress manufacturer Tempur Sealy had some of its IT systems shut down following a cyberattack that began on July 23, resulting in temporary operational disruptions, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.