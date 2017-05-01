The pair plead guilty for the breach that cost the firm £60 million in cleanup costs plus a £400,000.

Two men were convicted in the U.K. for the 2015 TalkTalk breach after admitting their part in the attack that affected 160,000 customers.

Matthew Hanley, age 22, and Conner Douglas Allsopp, age 20, were convicted at the Old Baily, The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, for their role in the breach that cost the firm £60 million in cleanup costs plus a £400,000.

Hanley pleaded guilty April 26 to three offences under the Computer Misuse Act for his part in hacking the TalkTalk website, obtaining files that would enable the hacking of websites, and supplying files that would enabled others to hack websites which included a spreadsheet containing TalkTalk customer details fine, The Metropolitan Police said in a release.

Douglas pleaded guilty March 30 for his role in supplying an article for use in fraud and supplying an article intended for in the commission of an offence under the Computer Misuse Act and the duo is scheduled for sentencing on May 31.