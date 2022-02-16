Optimizing your cyber insurance position

BrandView

In an article last month about how tougher cyber insurance rules could be a game changer, we explored three key trends that will impact the future:

1: The market will harden (and that might be good)

2: More insurers are offering pre-breach security support

3: Data collaboration could reveal dynamic risk details

The trends were outlined by Dr. Jason R.C. Nurse, associate professor in cyber security at the University of Kent, in a report published by Sophos.

Sophos is following up on that report with an upcoming online event on how to optimize your cyber insurance position.

Details:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:00-12:00 EDT / 15:00-17:00 GMT

The event is ideal for IT, legal, finance and GRC teams, to hear what is happening in the cyber insurance market from industry experts.

Attendees will learn what steps they must take to qualify for a cyber insurance policy with adequate coverage and keep your premiums down.

Sessions and speakers:

The Cyber Insurance Market and How Risk is Modelled

Daniel Kasper

With the cyber insurance market undergoing significant change in the past couple of years as terms and conditions become more severe and premiums increase due to rising ransomware pay-outs, Daniel will explain what this means to your organization and market conditions you can expect in the coming months. He also will show how insurers model cyber risk and the factors that impact policies, terms and premiums.

An Insurer’s View on The Three Cs – Coverage, Capacity & Claims

Natalie Graham and James Tuplin

James will explain what a cyber insurance policy does (and doesn’t) cover, the additional benefits of cyber insurance, and how to make the most of your policy. Natalie will follow with a discussion on the claims process, payments and pitfalls—providing insights on current trends and what might be on the horizon.

How to Best Prepare for Your Cyber Insurance Renewal

Marc Schein

March McLennan Agency has 12 cybersecurity controls companies are expected to have in place if they want to qualify for cyber insurance. Marc identifies these controls and will focus on the top five must-have controls that will determine if a potential client even gets the proverbial chair at the table to make their case for coverage.

How Sophos Can Help Lower Risk & Secure Coverage

Nicholas Cramer

As coverage becomes harder to obtain, the right cyber security controls and services can help demonstrate to insurers that an organization has a low-risk profile. Reducing your risk could result in policies being issued with better terms and lower premiums. Nicholas will talk you through the technology that will have the biggest impact on this and how Sophos can help.

Live Panel Discussion

All guest speakers

Our expert speakers will then have a live panel discussion at the end of the event to address the hottest topics of cyber insurance in greater detail, as well as answering any questions from our audience.

Click here to register.