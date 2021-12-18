The SOC of the future revolves around AI

Trends in conventional malware that targets Windows computers
Ransomware accounted for nearly 80% of Sophos Rapid Response’s engagements, followed by attacks involving Cobalt Strike (6%), Mac malware (5%), web shells (4%), data exfiltration (3%) and crypto miners (3%).
The Conti and REvil ransomware families pioneered and developed the ransomware-as-a-service business model, where a small team of developers built the ransomware itself, and a larger group of affiliates acted as the delivery mechanism, actively breaking into networks by any means available: brute-force attacks against internet-facing services; exploits of vulnerable software; and occasionally by obtaining legitimate credentials from initial access brokers, a type of criminal service provider.
Tools like Cobalt Strike were most frequently a component of the kinds of hands-on-keyboards attacks preferred by ransomware groups.
Threat actors take advantage of a wide variety of commercial software and utilities designed for IT administrators or security professionals.
Ensure they have robust ransomware and malware protection in place
Remain vigilant about emerging vulnerabilities on Internet-facing software products they operate on their networks.
Shift some products to vendor-hosted software-as-a-service, which can mitigate some of these risks, as vendors typically patch vulnerabilities in their own deployments of software faster than they can be deployed by on-premises customers.
Fully deploy malware protection on servers and endpoint devices
Monitor products to catch attacks that trigger detections or alerts before an attacker with administrative access can defeat protections.
Have effective data backup practices and business continuity plans, regardless of their size, to ensure that they can survive attacks.
The two governments will look to give businesses and other stakeholders clear and consistent communication and standardize parts of their investigation process to make it easier to cooperate across borders.
The U.S. Department of Justice has given Russian national Oleg Koshkin a two-year prison sentence for leading the operations of several websites that helped Kelihos malware and other ransomware strains evade antivirus software detection.