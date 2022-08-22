Prisma Cloud offers comprehensive cloud workload protection for hosts, containers, and serverless functions on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

The product aims to secure the entire application stack without the need for multiple point products that add complexity and overhead.

Prisma Cloud runs as a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) with broad security and compliance coverage. It secures infrastructure, applications, data, and entitlements across the world’s largest clouds (public, private and hybrid), as well as on-premises and air-gapped deployments, with DevOps integrations to secure workloads and infrastructure-as-code early in development.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

The product also offers coverage across the entire application lifecycle from build, deploy and run, integrated with DevOps tools to find and fix vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. At runtime, Prisma Cloud alerts and blocks malicious processes, network behavior, and file access. Finally, Prisma Cloud integrates with SecOps tools like Xpanse for attack surface management, various SIEMs, and SOAR products for SecOps workflows, and incident management.