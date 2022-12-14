Stellar Cyber announced new integration withe Deep Instinct to help enterprises to detect and mitigate attacks. (Air Force)

Open XDR company Stellar Cyber on Wednesday announced a new integration with Deep Instinct aimed at helping enterprises and MSSPs more effectively detect and mitigate attacks.

The integration takes advantage of Deep Instinct’s deep learning platform to analyze endpoints, servers and other network assets and then leverages Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR technology to analyze the Deep Instinct threat data to identity threats and display them in an easy-to-use interface.

“Deep Instinct’s technology adds a new level of automated attack prevention to the Stellar Cyber platform, which is especially important to our MSSP customers focused on reducing SOC analyst workloads,” said Andrew Homer, vice president, technology alliances at Stellar Cyber. “As a result of this new integration with Deep Instinct, Stellar Cyber delivers … superior prevention, correlation, and response capabilities.”

Jon Oltsik, principal analyst and a fellow at the Enterprise Strategy Group, said security pros should think of Deep Instinct as a more modern Cylance, or more broadly, a next-generation antivirus software. Oltsik said it’s engineered to prevent cyber incidents based on known bad behavior. Of course, Oltsik said new TTPs might circumvent its models, but they’d have to be radically new, not tooling or TTPs used in previous attacks.

“The knock on these technologies has always been the false positive rate,” Oltsik said. “Deep Instinct claims a low false positive, but I would want to test this. I’d also like to know if the low false positive claim is for the out-of-box product, or do the models need to learn the environment and be tuned? From a Stellar Cyber perspective, the company has a ‘bring your own EDR’ design, so the more integrations the better.”