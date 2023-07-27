(A preview of the soon-to-be released SC Media eBook “Endpoint security: Critical in the fight against ransomware.”)

Endpoints with low visibility and a high potential for user interactions may be more vulnerable to ransomware threats, and are easy targets for threat actors. Unpatched devices, outdated software, weak passwords, and poor configuration of endpoint protection tools are as exploitable as they are preventable.

By putting these recommendations into action, organizations can get ahead of the next ransomware attack. If you’re struggling to check all the boxes, consider getting help from an MDR service. MDR vendors combine elite threat hunting experts, advanced endpoint scanning tools, rapid incident response, and contextual threat intelligence to help organizations proactively address their endpoint vulnerabilities.