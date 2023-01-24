In today’s rapidly changing threat landscape, early actionable access to credible threat intelligence is critical. There are many tools on the market to gather and analyze that data, but for many of those who responded to CyberRisk Alliance Business Intelligence surveys in June and November 2022, there are steep hurdles.

Chief among them: A shortage of people with the skills to do threat intelligence well, and a lack of funding for the necessary tools.

This infographic from the report captures the specific challenges of threat intelligence, as cited by survey respondents.

