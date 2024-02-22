Accelerated cyberattack velocity, mounting cloud attacks reported

Cyberattacks have become quicker and intrusions against cloud environments have become more prevalent during the past year, according to SiliconAngle.
Average cyberattack breakout times dropped from 79 minutes in 2022 to 62 minutes in 2023, with the fastest cyberattack last year only having been conducted over the course of two minutes and seven seconds, a report from CrowdStrike revealed. Meanwhile, cloud attacks rose by 75% last year, with a 110% increase reported for "cloud-conscious" incidents, amid the significant increase in exploitation of stolen credentials. Interactive attacks that involved hands-on keyboard activity also increased by 60%. Meanwhile, generative artificial intelligence has also been increasingly explored by threat actors during the past year. "Rapidly evolving adversary tradecraft honed in on both cloud and identity with unheard-of speed, while threat groups continued to experiment with new technologies, like gen AI, to increase the success and tempo of their malicious operations," said CrowdStrike Head of Counter Adversary Operations Adam Meyers.
