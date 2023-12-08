Aldo downplays LockBit attack claims

Major Canadian multinational shoe retailer Aldo has minimized the impact of a recent LockBit ransomware gang-claimed intrusion, which it said has been targeted at one of its franchise partners but has not affected operations following immediate containment, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "No Aldo Group-owned or operated systems were affected by this incident. As of today, following a thorough investigation, our partner has confirmed that the affected data is limited to information pertaining to their operations in a specific overseas territory," said an Aldo spokesperson, who added that data compromised in the attack did not include any customer financial or payment card details. More cybersecurity measures are already being advanced by the company following the attack. Such an attack comes after similar intrusions against other apparel retailers, including Forever 21, Shein, and WH Smith, over the years and follows a report from Sophos showing that ransomware attacks have impacted over 300 retailers in 2021.