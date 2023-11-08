Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Allegedly stolen Dallas County data exposed

Officials at Dallas County have disclosed that data allegedly exfiltrated from its systems following a ransomware attack claimed by the Play ransomware operation has been leaked online, according to WFAA-TV. "We are currently in the process of thoroughly reviewing the data in question to determine its authenticity and potential impact... Our investigation into the incident remains ongoing and we continue to work closely with law enforcement and our cybersecurity experts to address this situation," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who initially confirmed that the county's systems had been compromised earlier last month. Such a statement comes a week after Dallas County touted that it was able to avert file and system encryption efforts following containment measures, which included forced password changes, multi-factor authentication requirements, malicious IP address blocking efforts, and endpoint detection and response tool implementation. Prior to Dallas County, the Play ransomware operation also targeted the City of Oakland in California.

Related

Ransomware
Ransomware exploitation of Atlassian Confluence flaw confirmed

Atlassian has confirmed exploitation of an already addressed Confluence Data Center and Server flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-22518, to facilitate ransomware deployment after a Rapid7 report observed related infections with the Cerber ransomware, which is long believed to be defunct, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

  • Cybercast
    Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Hybrid Attackers Leveraging Identities to Execute Ransomware

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware: Designing a Strategic Detection and Response Plan

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.