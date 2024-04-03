Attack against UK city council admitted by INC Ransom

Ongoing compromise of the UK's Leicester City Council that began in early March has been claimed by the INC Ransom extortion operation, which admitted in a post on its leak site to have stolen 3 TB of data from the city council before immediately taking down the announcement, reports The Register.

INC Ransom's disclosure follows days after the council had most of its systems and online services, including those for schooling, social housing, Wi-Fi, waste and recycling, and birth registrations, restored following a widespread disruption on March 7. Officials have also been working to restore all impacted phone lines by the following week, according to Leicester City Council Director of Corporate Services Andrew Shilliam.

Such a development comes a week after INC Ransom laid claim on an intrusion against Scotland's National Health Service Dumfries and Galloway regional health board, which they noted resulted in the theft of 3 TB of sensitive patient data.