Black Basta ransomware attack behind Toronto Public Library outages

BleepingComputer reports that outages at Toronto Public Library have been due to an attack by the Black Basta ransomware gang. While the Toronto Public Library had its website, public computers, and printing services disrupted by the attack, there has been no evidence suggesting the compromise of any customer or staff data. "TPL has proactively prepared for cybersecurity issues and promptly initiated measures to mitigate potential impacts," said Canada's largest public library system in a notice, which also noted that complete systems restoration may take several days. No further details regarding the attack were provided but an employee said that threat actors were able to infiltrate TPL on Oct. 27, resulting in significant disruptions the following morning but all internal systems have been taken down in an effort to mitigate the attack. Prior to TPL, Black Basta, which emerged in April 2022, compromised Capita, Sobeys, Yellow Pages Canada, Knauf, and global industrial automation company ABB.