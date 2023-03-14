Swiss cybersecurity firm Acronis has minimized the leak of a 12GB archive file claimed to be stolen from the company by the same hacker who offered to sell data stolen in an Acer breach, according to SecurityWeek. Such an archive file is claimed by the attacker to have command logs, system configurations, certificate files, information logs, backup configuration data, scripts, and filesystem archives, but Acronis noted that the stolen data was only from a single customer's account. Ongoing investigation by the company showed that only a single customer's credentials for diagnostic data uploading to Acronis support have been impacted, with the access already suspended, said Acronis Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Reed. "No other system or credential has been affected. There is no evidence of any other successful attack, nor there is any data in the leak that is not in the folder of that one customer. Our security team is obviously on high alert and the investigation continues," Reed said, emphasizing that the incident has not affected any of the firm's products.