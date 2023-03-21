Michigan-based Lansing Community College was compromised by a cyberattack on March 17, resulting in the disruption of its campus Wi-Fi system and online courses, but has since been working to restore its systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the incident is underway but a ransomware attack has already been dismissed by the college, which offers 230 associate degree and certificate programs for nearly 19,000 students across Michigan. Lansing Community College also noted that no student and faculty personal information has been compromised as a result of the incident. While LCC resumed its campus Wi-Fi on Sunday, it cautioned about the potential emergence of technical difficulties, as well as the continued disruption of online courses until at least Tuesday. Ransomware and other cyberattacks were reported to have impacted at least 13 colleges and universities so far this year, said Emsisoft ransomware expert Brett Callow.