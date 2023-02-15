Louisiana-based Xavier University, which is the only Catholic historically Black college or university in the U.S., disclosed that more than 44,000 students and vendors had their personal information, including their full names and Social Security numbers, compromised as a result of a cyberattack on Nov. 22, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such a breach comes amid continued cyberattacks against higher education institutions across the U.S., with the most recent one confirmed being a ransomware attack against New York-based Mount Saint Mary College, which led to the exposure of college student and employee data during the last decade. Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow noted that cyberattacks during the past year have resulted in data exfiltration and exposures for 24 or more U.S. colleges and universities. Such threats have prompted the Education Department to order compliance with federal regulations on privacy and personal data protections among higher education entities by June.