New York-based Metropolitan Opera had its website and box office shut down following a cyberattack that also disrupted its call center, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Despite the disruption, the Met said that all scheduled performances will continue although new ticket orders, exchanges, and refunds could not be processed. "Once normal operations have resumed, we will honor all refunds and exchanges that we have been unable to process during this period. We are working as quickly as possible to get this difficult situation resolved," said the Met on Twitter. Investigation into the incident has already begun but systems restoration is poised to "take time," as the company ensures the security of its systems, said Met General Manager Peter Gelb in a letter to company leaders and employees. The attack against the Met comes after the widespread WordFly attack in July that compromised various cultural organizations around the world, including the Royal Shakespeare Company, Sydney Dance Company, and the U.K.'s Old Vic Theatre.