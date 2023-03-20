BleepingComputer reports that the NBA has been affected by a data breach following the compromise of a third-party service provider it uses for emailing fans updates regarding the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and Basketball League Africa. Individuals' names and emails have been impacted by the incident, according to the NBA, which stressed that its systems have not been breached and that fans' usernames, passwords, and other information have not been accessed or stolen in the incident. The NBA noted that investigation into the attack's impact is underway, while warning individuals whose data may have been compromised regarding the increased likelihood of phishing attacks and scams. "Given the nature of the information, there may be heightened risk of you receiving 'phishing' emails from email accounts appearing to be affiliated with the NBA, or of being targeted by other so-called 'social engineering' attacks (where an individual seeks to trick the target into sharing confidential information or otherwise taking actions contrary to his or her own interest," said the NBA.