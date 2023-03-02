Government Technology reports that Southeastern Louisiana University had its network shut down following a possible cyberattack on Feb. 23, resulting in difficulties in coursework completion and the need for remote classes. "Southeastern recently learned of a potential incident within its network, requiring the university to intentionally take the network offline as a preventative measure. Since then, the University is working to restore systems to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible," said the university, which has already sought the Louisiana State Police to help probe the incident. Internet issues have also surfaced following the incident but Louisiana State noted that such problems were not caused by a ransomware attack and that there has been no evidence of any personal data breach. While police investigation indicates that Southeastern was impacted by a potential cyberattack, information regarding the exact kind of attack that may have hit the university is still lacking, according to Postlethwaite & Netterville Director of Technology Services Michael Richmond.