California school association hack hits nearly 55K

SecurityWeek reports that almost 54,600 individuals had their data potentially compromised following a cyberattack against the Association of California School Administrators, the U.S.'s largest umbrella group for school leaders, following an apparent ransomware attack last September.

Infiltration of ACSA's systems between Sept. 23 and 24 resulted in the encryption and exfiltration of some files, including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, addresses, payment card details, medical information, tax IDs, health insurance data, driver's license numbers, student report cards and test scores, online account credentials, and employer-assigned identification numbers, said ACSA in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Individuals whose data may have been affected by the incident were already notified since earlier this month and are being given free credit monitoring services for a year even though there has been no evidence suggesting any misuse of the exposed information.

Meanwhile, no ransomware group has taken responsibility for the attack against ACSA.