Cyberattack against National Bank of Angola addressed

Officials at the National Bank of Angola have disclosed that none of the bank's infrastructure and data were significantly impacted by a cyberattack on Jan. 6, which has already been mitigated, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "The National Bank of Angola, as the authority responsible for the stability and operational resilience of the Angolan financial system, will continue to ensure the necessary measures, aiming to guarantee the security, integrity, reliability, and availability of the information systems of financial institutions, which are operating with normality," said the bank. While the attack has not been claimed by any threat operation, Angola also had numerous of its smaller banks compromised by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, which also took responsibility for an attack against the country's national electric utility. Such an attack also follows intrusions against the state-owned banks of Russia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Southern Africa, and Lesotho.

