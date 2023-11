Major logistics firm DP World Australia has disclosed that a cyberattack that disrupted its operations earlier this month resulted in the theft of limited data from its current and former employees, reports BleepingComputer . However, no DP World Australia customer data has been impacted by the incident, which has been noted to not involve any ransomware delivery. "DP World Australia's investigation has confirmed that the incident was confined to the Australian operations and did not impact any other markets where DP World operates. It also confirmed that no ransomware was found or deployed within the DP World Australia network (no ransomware executables, no encrypted files, and no ransom demands)," said the company. No further details regarding the perpetrators of the attack have emerged, suggesting a potential data exfiltration intrusion or a ransomware attack that has been thwarted prior to encryptor distribution. Investigation into the incident, alongside Australian law enforcement, is still underway.