Epic Games attacked by new ransomware group Mogilevich

Mogilevich, a newcomer in the ransomware scene, has allegedly attacked Epic Games and took a total of 189GB of data, reports Hot Hardware.

The group claimed to have taken “email, passwords, full name, payment information, source code, and many other data included,” and the data was put on sale for a total of $15,000 with a deadline of March 4, 2024. There is currently little information available about the group, which has only posted about Epic Games, Infiniti USA, Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, and Bazaar Voice on its website. Lawrence Abrams of BleepingComputer has also tried to confirm the alleged hack but was informed that no proof of breach will be released unless “proof of funds” is provided. Epic has contested that its data has been compromised and said "There is zero evidence right now that the ransomware claims from Mogilevich are legitimate. Mogilevich has not contacted Epic or provided any proof of the veracity of allegations."