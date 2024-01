Major U.S. private freight transportation provider Estes Express Lines has disclosed that 21,184 individuals had their data stolen following a ransomware attack initially reported in October, which was claimed by the LockBit operation, The Register reports. Information compromised in the intrusion included individuals' names and Social Security numbers, according to Estes' filing with the Maine Attorney General's Office. However, more data could have been compromised as indicated by the blank text in a breach notification letter that the shipping giant sent to the people impacted by the incident, which emphasized that there has been no evidence of any identity theft and fraud following the incident even after it refused to pay the ransom demanded by attackers. No additional information regarding the intrusion, including the initial attack vector, the extent of stolen data, and the amount demanded by ransomware attacks, were provided by Estes when sought by The Register.