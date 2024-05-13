FBI seeks charges against Scatter Spider members

The FBI is actively pursuing charges against members of the Scattered Spider criminal gang, which is primarily based in the U.S. and other Western countries and is responsible for numerous cyberattacks on American organizations, Reuters reports.

Known for targeting various industry sectors, including health, telecommunications, and finance, the group gained notoriety for high-profile breaches, such as its ransomware campaigns targeting MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

The FBI aims to prosecute individuals under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, highlighting the unprecedented collaboration between Western hackers and seasoned cybercriminals from Eastern Europe within the group, according to Brett Leatherman, cyber deputy assistant director at the FBI.

While the gang's activity briefly decreased in January, recent reports indicate a resurgence in their operations. Despite their widespread impact, there have been limited arrests, with only one member, 19-year-old Noah Urban, facing charges of wire fraud. However, the FBI said it is pursuing further arrests, leveraging federal and local laws to hold perpetrators accountable and disrupt the group's activities.