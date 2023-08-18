Codebase vulnerability detection platform ProjectDiscovery has pulled in a $25 million investment from a Series A funding round, which will be allocated toward the launch of a monetized cloud version of its platform, as well as the strengthening of its workforce, according to TechCrunch. Website, API, app, and cloud environment and service vulnerabilities are being continuously tracked for free by ProjectDiscovery, which was founded three years ago in response to the elevated prevalence of false positive findings generated by security tools that have been hampering vulnerability prioritization. ProjectDiscovery Chief Operating Officer Andy Cao touted the platform's robust open source community, which could hasten the remediation of new critical flaws. "The power of open source and of our community means that ProjectDiscovery is able to provide a more comprehensive approach focused on protecting against attackers and not just auditors. Specifically, that means developing a better solution than traditional scanning tools . . . [and] new ways to streamline collaboration between the teams that are finding vulnerabilities and those that are remediating them," said Cao.