Improved SAP cybersecurity sought by Onapsis, Deloitte alliance

Major enterprise resource planning cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider Onapsis and major security consulting services provider Deloitte have partnered to integrate the SAP cyber risk management capabilities of Deloitte within Onapsis' platform in a bid to bolster cybersecurity in SAP digital transformation efforts, SiliconAngle reports.

Aside from enabling vulnerability management and secure-by-design frameworks for SAP implementations via Deloitte's VM offering for SAP and the Onapsis Access platform, respectively, the partnership also allows secure software development through the Secure Software Development and DevSecOps offering of Deloitte and the Onapsis Access and Control platforms, according to the companies. Onapsis Defend was also touted to have been used by Deloitte’s Threat Detection and Monitoring offering to enable improved visibility and response to threats aimed at ERP apps. "Offering Onapsis capabilities fully embedded within our SAP methodology is another demonstration of Deloitte’s continued investment in the growing cybersecurity ecosystem," said Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Managing Director in Cyber and Strategic Risk Sachin Singh.