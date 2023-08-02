SecurityWeek
reports that industrial organizations and infrastructure have experienced two times more ransomware attacks during the second quarter of 2023, compared with the same period last year that coincided with the dismantling of the Conti ransomware operation.
Industrial ransomware attacks totaled 253 from April to June 2023, representing an 18% increase from the first quarter of this year, according to a report from Dragos. Most attacks have been targeted at North America, with the manufacturing sector experiencing most of the intrusions, followed by industrial control systems, transportation, and oil and gas sectors.
Meanwhile, LockBit
was the most active ransomware operation during the second quarter, followed by Alpha V and Black Basta.
Ongoing tensions between NATO countries and Russia, as well as ransomware-as-a-service groups' increased targeting of larger organizations to maintain revenues amid diminishing ransom payment willingness among victims, are expected to fuel more ransomware attacks in the third quarter, said Dragos.