Ransomware

Insomniac Games leaks over 1.6TB of player data

Sony-owned video game developer Insomniac Games had over 1.3 million files amounting to 1.67 TB exposed by the Rhysida ransomware gang following the company's refusal to pay the $2 million ransom, Cyber Daily reports. Aside from leaking many files from Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 and upcoming Wolverine video games, Rhysida also exposed internal HR files and screenshots from the company's Slack channels. Also included in the files published in Rhysida's data leak site were employee PC contents and a publishing agreement document between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel detailing the rollout of Wolverine and two other X-Men games between 2025 and 2033. Rhysida ransomware admitted to have particularly targeted Insomniac Games in its financially motivated attack, which was not challenging for the ransomware operation. "We were able to get the domain administrator within 2025 minutes of hacking the network," said a Rhysida spokesperson.

Related

Novel malware leveraged in attacks against defense orgs

Organizations in the defense industrial base industry are having their employees targeted by Iranian nation-state threat operation APT33, also known as Peach Sandstorm, Refined Kitten, or HOLMIUM, in attacks involving the novel FalseFont malware, BleepingComputer reports.

Russian firms subjected to new cyberespionage campaign

New phishing attacks leveraging lures related to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine have been deployed by state-sponsored cyberespionage group Cloud Atlas against a Russian state-owned research firm and an agro-industrial enterprise, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware attack lessons, from MOVEit and Doubledrive to MGM/Caesars

  • Cybercast
    Cyber Resilience in the Ransomware and Wiper Era New Strategies for CISOs to Protect

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.