Insomniac Games leaks over 1.6TB of player data

Sony-owned video game developer Insomniac Games had over 1.3 million files amounting to 1.67 TB exposed by the Rhysida ransomware gang following the company's refusal to pay the $2 million ransom, Cyber Daily reports. Aside from leaking many files from Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 and upcoming Wolverine video games, Rhysida also exposed internal HR files and screenshots from the company's Slack channels. Also included in the files published in Rhysida's data leak site were employee PC contents and a publishing agreement document between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel detailing the rollout of Wolverine and two other X-Men games between 2025 and 2033. Rhysida ransomware admitted to have particularly targeted Insomniac Games in its financially motivated attack, which was not challenging for the ransomware operation. "We were able to get the domain administrator within 2025 minutes of hacking the network," said a Rhysida spokesperson.