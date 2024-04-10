Intelligence data hosting authorizations given to Google

FedScoop reports that Google has been granted federal authorizations to allow intelligence and defense data hosting through its air-gapped Google Distributed Cloud Hosted platform.

Such authorizations would enable Google Distributed Cloud Hosted — which could be accessed without Google Cloud or internet connection — to support imminent cyber threat information, personnel records, and geospatial information, among others, according to Google Public Sector Vice President of Delivery and Operations Leigh Palmer.

Defense Department agencies and the intelligence community would also gain access to Google's Vertex AI platform for generative AI app development, as well as Google's Gemini large language model through the platform.

"GDC Hosted is designed around Google Cloud’s open cloud strategy and uses leading open source components in its platform and managed services. This openness includes support for managed open source services operated by our partners that are tightly integrated into the platform, providing a seamless user experience across management, billing, and support," said Palmer.